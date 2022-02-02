FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

