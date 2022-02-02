FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $44.94 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $273.95 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.94 or 0.00116193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005443 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,017,057 coins and its circulating supply is 138,147,721 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

