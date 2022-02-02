FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 320,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,034,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.