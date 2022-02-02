FunFair (FUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00119729 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

