FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ABB Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

