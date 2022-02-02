FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Bank Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.