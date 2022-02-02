FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shutterstock in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $96.37 on Monday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,915. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

