FY2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

