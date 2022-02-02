GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 24,500 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

