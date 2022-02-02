GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 46,300 SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter worth $531,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,717,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,077,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. SPK Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

