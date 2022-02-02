GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 217.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

