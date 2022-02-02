GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $993,000 Investment in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at $8,661,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colicity by 284.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Colicity by 616.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 512,109 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Colicity in the second quarter valued at $4,875,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

