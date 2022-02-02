GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 69,200 Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $786,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,081,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

