GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,640 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.13% of Trebia Acquisition worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

TREB opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

