GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $274,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

