GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GreenSky by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GreenSky by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GreenSky by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

