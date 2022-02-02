Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

