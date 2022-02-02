Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after buying an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,522,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.05.

EL opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.83 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.