Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.31 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.66 and a one year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.