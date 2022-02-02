Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 23,288 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

