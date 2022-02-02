Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:BMI opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

