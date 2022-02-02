Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 89,696 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 467.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after buying an additional 1,145,321 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.