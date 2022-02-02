Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after acquiring an additional 846,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 133,304 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

