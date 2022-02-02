Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Twin Disc worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

