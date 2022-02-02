Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.27 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,343 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

