GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 31st

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

GATX has raised its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. GATX has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.88.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.66.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.