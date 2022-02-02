Gendell Jeffrey L Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.4% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

