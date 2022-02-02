Gendell Jeffrey L Has $568,000 Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,862 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFG opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

