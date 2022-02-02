General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

NYSE GM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.