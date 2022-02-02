General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.