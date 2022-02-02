GeoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $329,493.42 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $329,493.42 and $1,547.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,673.50 or 1.00005603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00072800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00295160 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00028463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

