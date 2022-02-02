Geode Capital Management LLC Has $118.09 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $118,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

