Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,073,597 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,073,597 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 in the last ninety days.

UiPath stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

