Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,532 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $111,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

NYSE:DKS opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.