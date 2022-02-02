Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,970 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Power Integrations worth $105,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

