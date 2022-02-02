Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,081,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,065,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

