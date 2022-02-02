Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,787,000.

Shares of APTMU stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.