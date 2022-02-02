Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,787,000.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Shares of APTMU stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.