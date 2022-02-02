Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.54. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $40.92. 35,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,459. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after buying an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after buying an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.