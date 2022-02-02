Ginkgo Bioworks’ (DNA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

DNA opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

