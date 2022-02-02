Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

