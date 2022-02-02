GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 700.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

