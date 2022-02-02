Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 61,139 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $505.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

