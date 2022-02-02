Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant stock opened at $258.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.45. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.68.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Globant by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

