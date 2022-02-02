Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,181. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

GROY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

