GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $327,470.18 and approximately $28.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.88 or 0.07161102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.24 or 0.99969731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054988 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.