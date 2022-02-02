Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.21 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,187 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Regency Centers worth $30,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.