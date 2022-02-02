Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

