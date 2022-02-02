Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,549,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Genworth Financial worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

