Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Clean Harbors worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Clean Harbors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 275,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.77 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

