Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 82,432 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,432 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

